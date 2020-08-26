AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $190,573.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, AceD has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $908,373.13 and $190,573.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001553 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000668 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,423,202 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

