Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,886 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 327,288 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

COF traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 41,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,670. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.