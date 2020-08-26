Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc has a 12-month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc alerts:

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.