Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 4.0% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 6,886,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

