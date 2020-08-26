Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 304.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

