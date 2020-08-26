Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

