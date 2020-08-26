ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 25,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

