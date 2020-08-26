Adelphoi (ADL) Price Tops $0.0094

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $195,080.81 and approximately $304.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00134003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.01675862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00194819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151795 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

