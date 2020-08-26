Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 10th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,314 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $340,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $44.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. 7,738,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.37. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $533.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.