Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,330. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

