Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

