Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.14. Advanced Info Service PCL shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,216 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.