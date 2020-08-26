Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $137,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. 1,213,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,478,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

