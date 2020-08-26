Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 188.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 809,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,478,924. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

