Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 173307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Cfra increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.66.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

