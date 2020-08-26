Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a daily sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Advantage Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

