Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $591,541.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,171 shares of company stock worth $1,508,191. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

