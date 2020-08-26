Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,728. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

