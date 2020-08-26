Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.83. 2,373,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,326. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

