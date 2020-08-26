Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average of $286.84. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $341.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.