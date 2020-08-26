Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,283. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $241.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

