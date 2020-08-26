Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $45.85 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.97. 1,479,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.43. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

