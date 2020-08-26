Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,568,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $614.56. The company had a trading volume of 902,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,350. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $620.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

