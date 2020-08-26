Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,366. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

