Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 8,675,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

