Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,991 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,019 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 222,455 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.63.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

