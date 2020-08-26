Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 170,523 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,523 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Vector Group worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 453,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.