Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

