Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

