AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

