AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of AES opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

