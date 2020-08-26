AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $327.70

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.70 and traded as high as $350.00. AFH Financial Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 9,184 shares trading hands.

AFHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get AFH Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.