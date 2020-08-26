AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.20% of AGCO worth $91,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AGCO by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AGCO by 34.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AGCO by 70.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 311,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

