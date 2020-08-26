Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.14

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $30.21. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 16,957 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.73% of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

