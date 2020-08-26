AI Doctor One Day Volume Hits $45,433.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $45,433.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.05687577 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049413 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, BitForex, Bibox, CoinBene and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

