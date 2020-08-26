AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 193,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 476,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

