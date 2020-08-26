AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of AlarmCom worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,263.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $12,021,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

