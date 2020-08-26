Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 15,700 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 374,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 18,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $626,131. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

