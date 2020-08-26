Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 28,500 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

