Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,121. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.