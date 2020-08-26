Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after buying an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after purchasing an additional 486,286 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 35,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,007. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

