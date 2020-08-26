Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 92,500 GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of GCI Liberty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at $3,492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 43.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 204.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,202. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

