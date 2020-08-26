Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Tiffany & Co. worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.28. 28,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,587. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIF. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

