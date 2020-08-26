Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

