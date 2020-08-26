Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,649 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

