Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.64 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

