Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. 2,062,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.