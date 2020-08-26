Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.39 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

AYI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

