Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.92 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 252,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

