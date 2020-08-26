Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.63 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 17,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.